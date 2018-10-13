Suhana Khan new Instagram post: Shahrukh Khan's daughter is all grown up and she has turned into a beautiful girl who is all set to take the Hindi film industry by storm. See the picture below to believe it.

Suhana Khan has grown into a beautiful girl and it is a matter of time, she will be seen on the silver screen

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is growing up fast and she is growing up beautiful too. Thanks to her superstar father and her own graceful looks, she is one of the most popular Indian teenagers on internet. Miss Khan usually garner thousands of likes and shares on her pictures the that she uploads on Instagram and one of her latest pictures is purely grace personified.

In the latest picture posted by Suhana Khan, she can be seen posing to the shutterbug in her iconic smile. She is sun-kissed in the picture, with her long flicks complementing her nude coloured top and a denim dangri. The caption of the picture perfectly defines it: “Morning Sunshine”.

The 18-year-old star child has completed her schooling from the presitgious Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and stays with her mother and father. While her elder brother Aryan Khan is pursuing his higher studies in London.

Suhana is bound to make entry in Bollywood but apparently, her superstar father doesn’t think its the right time for her to enter the Hindi film industry. Nevertheless, it is a matter of time that we all will get to see the beautiful Suhana on the silver screen.

