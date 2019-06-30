Suhana Khan photos: A star in the making, Suhana Khan graduated from her school this past week. While Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan congratulated their daughter on social media, new photos from her graduation party have gone viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan might not have taken the plunge into movies yet but she has built a loyal and massive fanbase over time. Be it her travel escapades to acting chops, the photos and videos go viral in no time suggesting a superstar in the making. Recently, the star kid graduated from Ardingly College, England and it was a huge affair for the entire Khan family.

After her photos and videos from the ceremony made its way on social media, Suhana Khan’s photos from her graduation party are now making waves online for all the right reasons. For her informal graduation, Suhana opted for a shimmery sleeveless crop top paired with a long black skirt.

On the day of Suhana’s graduation, Shah Rukh Khan had penned down a heartfelt note and said that four years have gone by and Suhana is graduating from Ardingly. It will be her last pizza, last train ride and the first step into the real world. While school comes to an end, learning doesn’t. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan revealed that Suhana has also won the Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama.’

Suhana Khan took her his first step into the glam world last year as she featured on the cover of Vogue India magazine. She has made her decision to enter Bollywood loud and clear but her father Shah Rukh Khan has emphasised on the need to complete her studies first. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, has joined hands with his son Aryan Khan to dub the Hindi version of The Lion King and give their voice to the characters of Mufasa and Simba respectively.

