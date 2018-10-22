Bollywood celebrity kids know exactly how to spend their Sunday afternoon. Among many, it's Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Pandey who took some time to have luncheon at a restaurant of Mumbai's Bandra. Various photographs are surfacing on social media of threesome. As soon as they exit from the restaurant, the paparazzi captured every moment of three Bollywood kids.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s loving bond with her friends, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Pandey is quite known in the cinema industry. The threesome have always tried to spend quality time with each other. Be it birthday bashes, or vacation trips, Suhana, Shanaya and Ananya Pandey have always made sure to hang out with each other. Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Pandey’s photographs have always been a pleasant sight to look at. This time, the three musketeers spent their Sunday at a restaurant in Mumbai’s Bandra to enjoy luncheon. Various photographs are surfacing on social media from their outing. In the photographs, all of them looks extremely beautiful together.

Suhana Khan wore a black top and black pants which she teamed it up with an olive full-sleeved knotted jacket. In a white dress of red polka dots, Ananya Panday looks pretty as usual. While Shanaya Kapoor wore white knotted top and blue jeans and looked beautiful as ever.

Soon after they exit from the restaurant, the paparazzi clicked their photographs endlessly. This is not the first time that the threesome hanged out with each other. Check out their other photographs as well.

Recently, Suhana Khan was featured on the cover page of the Vogue magazine. She looked stunning in her first ever photoshoot. Talking about her entry in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan’s father Suhana Khan said that his kids are no sooner entering Bollywood until they complete their education. Suhana recently turned 18 and is pursuing her graduation so she will not enter Bollywood any time soon.

On the other hand, Ananya Pandey will be featuring in Student of The Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

