New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Suhana Khan shares her birthday slow-mo video, she celebrated quarantine birthday on the terrace of Mannat. She shared a video in which her hair was exemplarily waving with the breeze and she posed with allure. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has entered into her 20s and she celebrated her new age in lockdown with her family. She wore a fish cut, A lined copper clour stripped dress. Her dress was also waving with her sassy hair, she looked phenomenal on the heights of Mannat.

As megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s little princess Suhana Khan celebrated her 20th birthday today, her close friend and actor Ananya Panday extended birthday greetings to her with their childhood throwback pictures.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Panday posted two of their childhood pictures in which the star kids are seen playing and having a fun time. One of the pictures featured Suhana and Ananya sitting on the bed with another kid. As Ananya is seen posing for the camera in the picture, Suhana is seen gazing at her with a bright smile on her face.

“@suhanakhan2 has always been in love w me,” the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor wrote beside the picture.

In the other picture, little Ananya is seen carrying Suhana on her back.

“Always got your back,” Panday wrote along with the picture.



Earlier at the midnight, Ananya made sure to wish her childhood friend by posting a recent picture with her on Instagram.

The two-star kids have been close friends since their childhood days. (ANI)

