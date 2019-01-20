Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan can be seen enjoying her time inside the swimming pool with her friends. But this time it's not her friends who are grabbing every netizens' attention, it's a dog which has caught everyone's attention. Check out the video, in which Suhana Khan can be seen showering her love on the cute creature.

Zero actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most followed celebrity kind on the social media. The paparazzi also never misses any opportunity to share the photograph on the social media. Fans too can’t stop gushing over her lovely photos. This time, we’ve come across with a video where the adorable daughter of King Khan can be seen chilling out inside the swimming pool with her friend. However, it’s the dog who is receiving all the attention of Suhana. Recently, she played the role of Juliet in her school drama.

Father SRK took to Instagram to appreciate his daughter Suhana Khan. Last year, she also got an opportunity to became the cover face of Vogue magazine. In the cover page, she looks beautiful in a floral outfit.

She is one of the celeb kids, whose Bollywood debut is one of the most anticipated one. However, her parents have reiterated that until she finishes her studies, Suhana will not make her Bollywood debut.

Suhana is currently studying in London. Speaking at the Kolkata Film Festival, the actor Shah Rukh Khan said that her daughter is dusky, but she’s the most beautiful girl in the world.

Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. ‘What imperfect carriers of love we are…” except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan! pic.twitter.com/RrkhJ8kfz5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 31, 2018

Recently, on welcoming the new year 2019, Suhana Khan ‘s mother Gauri Khan shared a photograph where Suhan Kan, AbRam Khan, Arayn Khan can be seen comfortably seated in a car.

My three pet designs for 2019 #GkD 😍 pic.twitter.com/0FI5Z96lqZ — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) December 27, 2018

Zooming into 2019 at #GauriKhanDesigns. Seatbelts on please… 😀 pic.twitter.com/6iMiom47E5 — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) December 27, 2018

Suhana Khan has often times been spotted with her BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Anay Pandey in the Mumbai streets. Check out her more pictures from the social media.

My Picture with Suhana 🌹 pic.twitter.com/X2Y03lQRZf — Suhana Universe (@Suhana_Khan_TM) September 14, 2018

Video : Our gorgeous and urban cool Princess Suhana Khan.✨#SuhanaKhan pic.twitter.com/i3WVo6aMRt — Suhana Khan (@SuhanaKhanTeam) December 29, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More