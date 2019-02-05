Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's latest photo from a college play has gone viral on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting for Suhana Khan to make her big Bollywood debut in the Indian film industry.

Suhana Khan grabbed all headlines when she featured in the cover of Vogue last year

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a head turner and her latest photo which has gone viral on social media is proof! In a recent picture that has been breaking the Internet, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan looks mesmerising in a clip from a college play. We are guessing that this adorable and pretty girl is all set to enter Bollywood and the way she is working so hard in her college plays shows her passion towards acting. Suhana Khan keeps making headlines time and again and fans are eagerly waiting for her to make her Bollywood debut soon.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known as the Bollywood king and the king of Indian cinema, in an interview said that although Suhana is very passionate about acting he first wants her to finish her studies and then she is free to choose her career. Suhana Khan grabbed all headlines when she featured in the cover of Vogue last year. She looked ravishing in the photoshoot and the picture of Suhana on the Vogue cover became the talk of the town!

Suhana Khan’s photos from her college plays and trips are often shared by her fan pages and fans are highly anticipating her entry in Bollywood.

Soon after Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut, we are all waiting for SRK’s daughter’s entry in the Indian film industry!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More