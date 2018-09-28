Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s much-awaited film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India has hit the theatrical screens today, i.e September 28. With the motive to promote Indian handicrafts, Sui Dhaaga has been making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. Despite a box office clash with Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pataakha, Sui Dhaaga is expected to take an upper hand and lead the box office race.
With the Sui Dhaaga challenge taking over social media, the star power of Anushka and Varun as positive word of mouth will definitely help Sui Dhaaga as it is estimated to earn Rs 10 crore on Day 1 at the box office. Helmed by Sharat Kataria, Sui Dhaaga is bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films. In the film, Varun will be essaying the role of Mauji, a tailor while Anushka will be seen as Mamta, an embroiderer.
Check out the LIVE Updates of Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 1 here:
Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh says that Friday will be crucial for Sui Dhaaga.
Crucial Friday for Varun Dhawan... His tryst with content-based cinema - #SuiDhaaga - opens tomorrow... While #YRF has pitched the film correctly, one cannot ignore the fact that Varun is an A-lister with a massive fan-following... Will Varun's efforts pay off?— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2018
Bollywood actor Jaccky Bhagnani, who was recently seen in the film Mitron, says he loved Sui Dhaaga.
Watched #suedhaga and loved it ! @Varun_dvn is so good as MAUJI and @AnushkaSharma I am a Fan . It was such a tough one to pull this off . Kudos . All the best team !!!!— Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) September 27, 2018
Actor, singer and host Maniesh Paul praises the team of Sui Dhaaga.
Just saw #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia @Varun_dvn PERFECT mauji!! Wat a performer..@AnushkaSharma u r another level boss!! Fell in love with mauji and mamta...@Sharatkatariya great job... all the best team...— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) September 27, 2018
Fukrey fame Varun Sharma praises Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's performance in Sui Dhaaga.
Just Watched #SuiDhaaga Such an Honest Film!! With such super Fine Performances!! Absolutely Amazing Haaste Haaste Rulayegi aapko!! @Varun_dvn Bhaiii Tune Fatte Chak diye.. One of your Finest Performance Till Date.. Soo Soo Good!! Biiiiiggg Punjabi Jappi To You Bhaii!! ❤️❤️— Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) September 27, 2018
In his tweet, Virat Kohli has stated that character of Mamta stole his heart completely.
(2) Mauji was superb @Varun_dvn. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. SO PROUD my love ❤😍 @AnushkaSharma . Don't miss it guys! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is all praises for wife Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's film Sui Dhaaga.
Saw @SuiDhaagaFilm for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast. (1) #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018