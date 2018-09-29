Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is in theatres now. The film that was released yesterday, September 28 has managed to garner positive reactions on the first day. In the film, Varun is seen essaying the role of Mauji while Anushka is seen as Mamta, Mauji’s wife. Despite Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra’s powerpack performance in Pataakha, Sui Dhaaga so far is expected to do well at the box office. Helmed by Sharat Kataria, Sui Dhaaga is bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.
Check out the LIVE Updates of Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 2 here:
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to praise Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-starrer.
#OneWordReview...#SuiDhaaga: SUPERB.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Simple. Emotional. Humorous... Aims at your heart... Well-defined characters... Mature direction [Sharat Katariya]… Winsome acts: @Varun_dvn outstanding, @AnushkaSharma fantastic... Badhiya hain! pic.twitter.com/Y1fbcm56GU
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 28, 2018