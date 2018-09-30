Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made In India are in theatres now and fans can’t stop gushing about the film. The film which was released on September 28, this year has so far garnered Rs 8 crore at the box office despite Pataakha starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan release on the same day. Helmed by Sharat Kataria, Sui Dhaaga is bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.
Talking about the film, Sui Dhaaga star was noted saying that it is a very emotional yet funny movie. The makers of the film have tried their level best to spread a strong message through this film. She believes that every individual will connect to the film because it talks about the common struggle people go through in their lives. The audience will relate to each character in the film as it has parents, husband or wife in the film. She thinks that the film is a full-on family entertainer.
Check out the LIVE Updates of Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 3 here:
Sui Dhaaga is expected to garner good digits in the opening week.
#SuiDhaaga has an encouraging Day 1... Had an ordinary start in the morning shows, but gathered momentum as the day progressed... Film lost out on a big chunk of biz due to #AsiaCup2018 finals, but should recover lost ground on Day 2... Fri ₹ 8.30 cr [2500 screens]. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sui Dhaaga.
While #SuiDhaaga is expected to grow on Day 2 and Day 3, its biz is expected to jump from Day 4 [Mon] *evening* onwards, since Day 5 [Tue] is a big national holiday: Gandhi Jayanti... A strong total is on the cards, if its target audience [families] throng cineplexes.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018