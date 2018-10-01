Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: With the star power of Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, the success of Sui Dhaaga challenge and a powerful storytelling, Sui Dhaaga has taken a flight at the box office. Based on Make In India campaign to promote Indian handicrafts, Sui Dhaaga is garnering praises from the film critics, Bollywood celebrities and the audience.

Helmed by Sharat Kataria and bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaaga has also made a dent on Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree that has crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. On Day 1 at the box office, Sui Dhaaga earned Rs 8.30 crore while on Day 2, it added 12.25 crore, making it a total collection of Rs 20.55 crore. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures on his official Twitter account.

On the day of the film release, Sui Dhaaga had clashed with Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pataakha. Revolving around two sisters who cannot see each other eye to eye, Pataakha, helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj, has failed to give a tough competition to the film. By earning Rs 90 lakhs on Day 1 and Rs 1.40 crore on Day 2, the film has collected a total collection of Rs 2.30 crore.

Live Blog

