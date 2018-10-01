Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: With the star power of Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, the success of Sui Dhaaga challenge and a powerful storytelling, Sui Dhaaga has taken a flight at the box office. Based on Make In India campaign to promote Indian handicrafts, Sui Dhaaga is garnering praises from the film critics, Bollywood celebrities and the audience.
Helmed by Sharat Kataria and bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaaga has also made a dent on Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree that has crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. On Day 1 at the box office, Sui Dhaaga earned Rs 8.30 crore while on Day 2, it added 12.25 crore, making it a total collection of Rs 20.55 crore. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures on his official Twitter account.
On the day of the film release, Sui Dhaaga had clashed with Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pataakha. Revolving around two sisters who cannot see each other eye to eye, Pataakha, helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj, has failed to give a tough competition to the film. By earning Rs 90 lakhs on Day 1 and Rs 1.40 crore on Day 2, the film has collected a total collection of Rs 2.30 crore.
Live Blog
Gandhi Jayanti will bring advantage for Sui Dhaaga.
Although Day 4 [Mon] - the first working day after the weekend - is akin to an exam for all movies, #SuiDhaaga has an advantage of a big holiday tomorrow [Day 5; Gandhi Jayanti], so the real test will be from Day 6 [Wed] onwards... Biz on the national holiday is a BIG BONUS.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018
Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle has revealed that Sui Dhaaga has witnessed an excellent growth at the box office.
#SuiDhaaga witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH... Day 2 + Day 3 biz is a clear indicator that its target audience [families] have helped multiply the biz... Day 3 is *almost double* of Day 1... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 36.60 cr [2500 screens]. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018
Actor Bhumi Pednekar praises Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga.
#suidhaaga is a beautiful,moving joy ride full of hope,love and faith. You’re such a wonderful storyteller @Sharatkatariya.Truly overwhelmed.@Varun_dvn @AnushkaSharma am floored by Mauji and Mamta.Outstanding performances👏🏻 Congratulations #ManeeshSharma @yrf & the entire team— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) September 30, 2018
Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reveals Sui Dhaaga is making a dent at Stree's box office collection.
#Stree showed a SOLID UPTURN on fifth Sat and Sun, despite limited screens/shows + #SuiDhaaga making a dent in its biz... [Week 5] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 88 lakhs, Sun 1.51 cr. Total: ₹ 125.57 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018