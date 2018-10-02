Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 5 LIVE Updates: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-starrer Sui Dhaaga is in buzz for all good reasons. The movie that had to face a tough competition due to Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree, has finally made a dent and is in process of garnering good digits at the box office. The film which is based on a campaign named Made In India which promotes the Indian handicrafts, Sui Dhaaga is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore club in the coming week.



Helmed by Sharat Kataria, Sui Dhaaga is bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under the banners of Yash Raj Films. With great reviews from the audience and praises from Bollywood celebs, the movie has so far collected Rs 20.55 crore at the box office. Sui Dhaaga on day 1 collected Rs 8.30 crore and Rs 12.25 crore on day 2.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sui Dhaaga starring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan has witnessed an excellent growth on day 2 and day 3. Due to public holiday on Gandhi Jayanti, the film will have an advantage of a big holiday today.

