Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 6 LIVE Updates: Will Sui Dhaaga add to the list of 2018 blockbusters? Well, seems like the film is in process of making a 100 crore club entry. Anusha Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga have already garnered Rs 43.60 crore in four days and all set to collect good lump sum in the coming week. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gandhi Jayanti is likely to boost the business of the film that was released on September 28. The film that opened to Rs 8.30 crore, Sui Dhaaga collected Rs 7 crore on Monday, Rs. 18 crore on the opening weekend.

In an exclusive interview with Indian express, Varun Dhawan who is currently enjoying the success of Judwaa and Sui Dhaaga was noted saying that he was a born entertainer. The actor further added that he does a film that appeals to him as a viewer. Talking about his other side, the October and Badlapur actor said that he also has the other side of him which is vulnerable that he is willing to show which Shoojit Sircar did through October. He concluded by saying that he opted for Sui Dhaaga because it is an entertaining film.

Check out the LIVE Updates of Sui Dhaaga box office collection Day 6 here:

Live Blog

