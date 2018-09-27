Sui Dhaaga box office collection prediction: Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga is finally hitting the silver screen on Friday—September 28. The film, which has already created a lot of buzz on social media, is expected to earn a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore on the opening day of its release.

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga is finally hitting the silver screen on Friday—September 28. The film, which has already created a lot of buzz on social media, is expected to earn a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore on the opening day of its release. The first reason why it is expected to have a grand opening at the box office is its strong promotion.

From Bollywood celebrities to fans, everyone has been performing the Sui Dhaaga Challenge and therefore the promotion game of Sui Dhaaga is going too strong. Another reason why Sui Dhaaga is expected to witness a big opening is that of the star cast—Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma who has a massive fan base.

Sui Dhaaga has been helmed by Sharat Katariya and has been backed by Bollywood producer Maneesh Singh under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It will also mark Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s first film together.

The film is releasing on September 28 and will also be facing a box office clash with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha which stars Dangal fame, Sanya Malhotra. Sui Dhaaga is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More