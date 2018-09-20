Sui Dhaaga challenge: As Sui Dhaaga challenge posed by Varun Dhawan takes over social media, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has given his own spin to the challenge. To pass the challenge, Shah Rukh Khan passed a black thread through a huge needle and aced the challenge like no other. Claiming to complete the challenge in 0.000001 milliseconds, he challenged everyone to beat his record.

Sui Dhaaga challenge: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Sui Dhaaga is making headlines for all the right reasons. As the Sui Dhaaga challenge posed by the duo takes over social media, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has given a fun and hilarious twist to it. Taking to his official Instagram account, the Zero actor shared a video in which he can be seen pulling a black thread through a huge needle.

After attempting the challenge effortlessly, Shah Rukh Khan stated that he completed the challenge 0.0000001 millisecond and challenged everyone to try and beat his record. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, the actor extended his best wishes to the team of Sui Dhaaga and added that may their hard work and belief be appreciated and rewarded.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar have also attempted the challenge. Beating Karan Johar and Aditya Roy Kapur, both Alia and Ranbir aced the challenge and passed the challenge with flying colours. With the Bollywood celebrities, several fans and followers are also attempting the challenge, taking the social media with a massive storm.

Helmed by Sharat Kataria and bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaaga starring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan revolves around the Make In India campaign. The film will hit the theatrical screens on September 28, 2018. After Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma will be seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Zero.

