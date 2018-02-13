Anushka Sharma aka Mamta and Varun Dhawan aka Mauji are all set to win your hearts with their upcoming flick 'Sui Dhaaga'. In the poster, both of the stars are looking like a perfect small-town couple. Both of the stars have gone under this huge transformation for 'Sui Dhaga', which is based on the ideology of Make In India.

Last night, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveiled the first look of their upcoming flick ‘Sui Dhaaga’. With a drastic makeover, both of the stars were looking perfect as the small-town couple. Both of the stars have gone under this transformation for ‘Sui Dhaga’, which is based on the ideology of Make In India. Varun Dhawan is playing the character of ‘Mauji’, while Anushka Sharma aka ‘Mamta’is all set to win your hearts with their simplicity. The movie is all set to be released on September 28 this year, right before Gandhi Jayanti.

While sharing the first look for the movie on social media, Anushka wrote: “Mamta aur Mauji aa rahe hain 28 Septemper ko”(ममता और मौजी आ रहे है २८ सितम्बर को | #SuiDhaagaFirstLook #SuiDhaaga @yrf @suidhaagafilm @varundvn). In the poster, Anushka and Varun are looking like a perfect small-town couple. In a simple saree with bindi and sindoor, Anushka is looking like a perfect small town women. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan who is sporting the mustache for the first time, looks perfect with Anushka Sharma. ‘Sui Dhaga’ is the first big project of these stars together. Varun Dhawan has also shared the first look on social media and announced the release date for the movie.

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and will also feature in her own production titled Pari. The film will be produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, which would see Varun and Anushka sharing screen space for the first time. Sui Dhaaga is written and directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) director Sharat Katariya. While we had seen Varun gearing up to know about his character inside out, now it is Anushka who is seen learning the art of sewing and embroidering.