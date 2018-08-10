Sui Dhaaga first poster: Anusha Sharma, Varun Dhawan starrer is all set to make their fans go crazy as the makers have revealed the release date of the trailer. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the first look from the love saga that will hit the theatres this September.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the first poster of upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga. Sharat Katariya directorial Sui Dhaaga is bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma. Made under the banners of Yash Raj Films, the love saga will hit the theatres on September 28, this year. Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma starrer is based on the Make In India campaign launched by the Indian government. In the poster, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is seen sitting on a sewing machine table while Anushka Sharma is seen standing behind the table with her hands folded. The beautifully adorned background has racks filled with sewing supplies, buttons, fabric rolls and needles.

Trailer on 13 Aug 2018… First look poster of #SuiDhaaga – Made In India… Stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma… Directed by Sharat Katariya… Produced by Maneesh Sharma… 28 Sept 2018 release. #YashRaj pic.twitter.com/z5Eac0ZDUZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2018

