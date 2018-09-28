Sui Dhaaga movie release, celebrity reaction and audience reviews LIVE Updates: And the much-anticipated movie is in theatres now. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer love saga is helmed by Sharat Katariya and bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra. Made under the banners of Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India revolves around a man Mauji, who is desperately searching for a job while his wife Mamta encourages him to start a business. The promising characters have already made the fans excited for the movie. Sui Dhaaga is expected to garner good digits on day 1.

