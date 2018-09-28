Sui Dhaaga movie release, celebrity reaction and audience reviews LIVE Updates: And the much-anticipated movie is in theatres now. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer love saga is helmed by Sharat Katariya and bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra. Made under the banners of Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India revolves around a man Mauji, who is desperately searching for a job while his wife Mamta encourages him to start a business. The promising characters have already made the fans excited for the movie. Sui Dhaaga is expected to garner good digits on day 1. 

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Best songs of Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara singer

Here are the LIVE Updates: 

Live Blog

08:37 (IST)

Virat Kohli is in love with Mamta!

https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1045507647129227264

07:17 (IST)

Cricketer Zaheer Khan praises Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma.

https://twitter.com/ImZaheer/status/1045397057975046144

07:15 (IST)

Fukre star Varun Sharma took to his Twitter account to praise Anushka Sharma-starrer.

https://twitter.com/varunsharma90/status/1045395560029704192

07:15 (IST)

https://twitter.com/Khushi_1427/status/1045357134085595137

07:15 (IST)

https://twitter.com/_Khilji_/status/1045415608299339777

07:14 (IST)

https://twitter.com/sahilbanga/status/1045410615806824448

07:14 (IST)

https://twitter.com/Shubham7Joshi/status/1045368064563433472

07:14 (IST)

https://twitter.com/Randhirmania/status/1045338105643978752

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 