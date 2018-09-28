Sui Dhaaga movie release, celebrity reaction and audience reviews LIVE Updates: And the much-anticipated movie is in theatres now. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer love saga is helmed by Sharat Katariya and bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra. Made under the banners of Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India revolves around a man Mauji, who is desperately searching for a job while his wife Mamta encourages him to start a business. The promising characters have already made the fans excited for the movie. Sui Dhaaga is expected to garner good digits on day 1.
ALSO READ: Happy birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Best songs of Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara singer
Here are the LIVE Updates:
Live Blog
Virat Kohli is in love with Mamta!
https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1045507647129227264
Cricketer Zaheer Khan praises Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma.
https://twitter.com/ImZaheer/status/1045397057975046144
Fukre star Varun Sharma took to his Twitter account to praise Anushka Sharma-starrer.
https://twitter.com/varunsharma90/status/1045395560029704192
https://twitter.com/Khushi_1427/status/1045357134085595137
https://twitter.com/_Khilji_/status/1045415608299339777
https://twitter.com/sahilbanga/status/1045410615806824448
https://twitter.com/Shubham7Joshi/status/1045368064563433472
https://twitter.com/Randhirmania/status/1045338105643978752