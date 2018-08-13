Sui Dhaaga trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-starrer Sui Dhaaga-Made In India will be released today. Helmed by Sharat Kataria, Sui Dhaaga-Made In India will hit the theatrical screens on September 28, 2018.

After raising excitement with the unveiling of official logo followed by photos from the film sets, the much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga is all set to release today. Ever since the announcement of the film, Sui Dhaaga has successfully managed to capture the attention of the audience and has emerged as one of the most anticipated releases of 2018. Helmed and penned by Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Sharat Kataria and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaga is based on the ideology of Make In India.

In the film, Varun Dhawan will be seen essaying the role of Mauji and will play the role of a tailor in the film while Anushka Sharma as Mamta will be seen an embroider in the film. With their utmost simplicity, the duo is winning hearts with their drastic makeover.

Speaking about the film, Varun Dhawan had earlier told a leading daily that from Gandhiji to Modiji, the leaders of our country have always propagated Made In India. With this film, the actors would take their message to millions of cinema-goers in a way that is not only relevant but also entertaining. Stating his excitement to work with Anushka in the film, Varun added that he really liked the script and he is happy that he is teaming up with Yash Raj Films for this one.

With this, Anushka stated that she always gets excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. She added that Sui Dhaaga is a story of self-reliance that will hopefully connect at the grassroot level with every Indian. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-starrer Sui Dhaga will hit the screens on September 28, 2018.

Check out the LIVE updates of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga-Made In India trailer here:

11:00 am: Sui Dhaaga trailer to release today!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More