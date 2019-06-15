Sui Dhaaga-Made in India: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga will be seen at Shanghai International Film Festival. The movie revolves around the life of a couple who discovers their true love and respect for each other through self-reliance.

It is indeed a proud moment for the cast and crew of Sui Dhaaga-Made in India as the film is all set to be screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The film starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma was hit at the box office and also received a thumbs up from the critics. The movie was directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma. The duo has won National Award for their film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Sui Dhaaga-Made in India revolves around the life of a village couple aiming to become successful entrepreneurs. In the film, Varun essayed the role of Mauji while Anushka played his wife, Mamta. Earlier during an interview, the producer of the film had explained that he wanted to salute the artisans in India. He added that he was really excited about the response the film received from the audience.

Both Varun and Anushka are too excited after they get to know that Sui Dhaaga-Made in India has been selected for the competition at The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week. Expressing his excitement over the news, Varun said that the movie was made with a lot of hard work. He added that he was hoping that the film would win hearts at the film festival.

Anushka described the moment as “an incredible story of human triumph”. She said that it was a proud moment for the cast and crew of the movie. She added that the film proved that good content can cut across language and cultures.

