Sui Dhaaga movie release, celebrity reaction and audience reviews LIVE Updates: Helmed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga; Made In India starring Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Raghubir Yadav is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, September 28. Bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra, the love-saga is the latest project of Yash Raj Films. The much-anticipated film which has already received positive reviews from the audience through its songs and poster is expected to garner good digits at the box office.
Just before the release of the movie, Sui Dhaaga actors started a Sui Dhaaga Challenge on social media. Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor sportingly took the herculean challenge. The latest addition to the list of the herculean challenge was Bharat star Katrina Kaif who simply swayed the challenge.
Apart from Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga, Patakha starring Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover will hit the theatres tomorrow. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Patakha is made under the banners of KYTA Productions and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. The Hindi comedy-drama based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story titled Do Behnein, Patakha is bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Dheeraj Wadhavan, Ajay Kapoor and Ishan Saksena.
Here are the LIVE Updates:
Live Blog
Tonight at 10:30 pm on @NewsX watch my exclusive interview with the #SuiDhaaga stars #VarunDhawan & #AnushkaSharma @Varun_dvn @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/mzSl2a47Ij— Uday Pratap Singh (@UdayPratapSingh) September 26, 2018
So one day before the release let's send all the positivity to the team of #SuiDhaaga— Varun Wellwishers | सुई धागा (@VWellwishers) September 26, 2018
Reply under this thread with your wishes for the film ❤️
Tomorrow is the day.@Varun_dvn @AnushkaSharma @Sharatkatariya @SuiDhaagaFilm pic.twitter.com/qmD0J8mHcg
Varun Dhawan took to his official Twitter account to share a video of his fans.
Such an incredible crowd jn Ahmedabad silver oaks college thank u for the loveee and standing in the heat for us really appreciate the passion #suidhaaga releasing on the 28 th of sept pic.twitter.com/62h8M57aKl— Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 26, 2018
Fan are excited to watch the much-awaited Sui Dhaaga: Made In India
It's officially #SuiDhaaga day! Can't believe I'll be watching the film todaaayy!! @Varun_dvn soo excited to see Mauji ❤❤— MrsVarunDhawan♥ᴹᴬᵁᴶᴵ (@Fatinaz13) September 26, 2018
‘Tis the #SuiDhaaga bus! Join the ride 🚎 Only 3 Days to go for @SuiDhaagaFilm pic.twitter.com/BDQIzjyBR2— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 25, 2018
Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his official Twitter handle to share his Sui Dhaaga box office collection prediction for the first week.
My First weekend collection expectation from #SuiDhaaga— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 25, 2018
Friday- ₹ 8.5 cr nett
Saturday- ₹ 10.5 cr nett
Sunday- ₹ 13 cr nett .
First weekend- ₹ 32 cr nett.