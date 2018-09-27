Sui Dhaaga movie release, celebrity reaction and audience reviews LIVE Updates: Helmed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga; Made In India starring Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Raghubir Yadav is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, September 28. Bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra, the love-saga is the latest project of Yash Raj Films. The much-anticipated film which has already received positive reviews from the audience through its songs and poster is expected to garner good digits at the box office.

Just before the release of the movie, Sui Dhaaga actors started a Sui Dhaaga Challenge on social media. Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor sportingly took the herculean challenge. The latest addition to the list of the herculean challenge was Bharat star Katrina Kaif who simply swayed the challenge.

Apart from Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga, Patakha starring Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover will hit the theatres tomorrow. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Patakha is made under the banners of KYTA Productions and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. The Hindi comedy-drama based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story titled Do Behnein, Patakha is bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Dheeraj Wadhavan, Ajay Kapoor and Ishan Saksena.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

Live Blog

