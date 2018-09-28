Sui Dhaaga movie review: The much-anticipated film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India has hit the theatrical screens today, i.e September 28. Starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in prominent roles, the film has been helmed by Sharat Kataria and bankrolled by YRF. The film has clashed with Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan at the box office. Read Sui Dhaaga movie review, what movie critic and audience say about the movie.

Sui Dhaaga movie review: After much anticipation, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made In India has finally released. With Sui Dhaaga challenge, the star-power of the duo and an interesting storyline, the excitement for the film had reached its peak and it has certainly not disappointed at all. Revolving around the government policy of Made In India, Sui Dhaaga, which promotes Indian handicrafts, has been helmed by Sharat Kataria and bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

With 3.5 stars out of 5, Ronak Kotecha has written for The Times of India that Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is a story of simple daily conflicts and their solutions as they are seamlessly woven into the story.

While Varun Dhawan delivers an honest performance as a someone who is struggling with his mediocre life as a tailor, Anushka Sharma is living her characters and her restraint is effortless. All praises for Sharat Kataria, the reviewer adds that the smart usage of humour adds the entertainment quotient in the film while the songs and background score adds gravity to the story.

Rohini Nair in her review for FirstPost notes that Varun infuses into the character with so much simplicity and sweetness that watching him on-screen is a pleasure. With this, you find yourself already rooting for him to succeed in his endeavours. On the other hand, while Anushka seems quiet and restrained, she has a core of steel.

Along with film critics, the film is also receiving a thumbs-up from the Bollywood insiders. Released with great expectations and enthusiasm, the film will clash with Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan-starrer Pataakha.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More