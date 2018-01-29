Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the new poster of her forthcoming film titled Sui Dhaaga. It will be the first time when Anushka will be sharing screen space with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in this unique love story.

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, who recently tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli, is busy gearing up for her forthcoming film Sui Dhaaga, which is based on the ideology of Make In India. On Gandhi Jayanti, Anushka and Varun paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and revealed details about their film. “A dream, #MadeInIndia. He made it happen for us. Team Sui Dhaaga bows down to Mahatma Gandhi,” Varun tweeted along with a video. Anushka, on the other hand, posted another picture on Twitter in which she is seen embroidering a piece of fabric and captioned it in Hindi as, “Katran Se Buni Kahaani, Paiband Laga Ke Hai Sunani – Sui Dhaaga.”

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and will also feature in her own production titled Pari. The film will be produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, which would see Varun and Anushka sharing screen space for the first time. Sui Dhaaga is written and directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) director Sharat Katariya. While we had seen Varun gearing up to know about his character inside out, now it is Anushka who is seen learning the art of sewing and embroidering.

Of the film, Varun earlier told news agency PTI, “From Gandhiji to Modiji (Narendra Modi), our country’s leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and I are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks.”