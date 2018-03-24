Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are currently shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India in Bhopal. As a pleasant surprise for the fans, new stills from the film have been doing rounds on the duo's fan pages that features Varun as Mauji and Anushka as Mamta shooting an intense and emotional sequence in the bylanes of Bhopal. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.

After wrapping up the first schedule of Sui Dhaaga: Made In India in Chanderi, Bollywood stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have already started shooting in Bhopal for the next schedule. On Saturday, fresh stills from the film started doing rounds on the duo’s fan pages. In the photo, Varun as Mauji and Anushka as Mamta can be seen shooting an intense sequence in the bylanes of Bhopal, where the duo looks quite baffled. Helmed and written by Sharat Kataria, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films.

Talking about the film, Varun had earlier told a leading daily, “From Gandhiji to Modiji, our leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a way that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script that Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this one. Anushka and I are pairing up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks.

Also Read: Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan cycles a bicycle for 10 hours in sweltering heat as Anushka Sharma rides pillion

Sharing her views on Sui Dhaaga, Anushka had further added, “I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. SUI DHAAGA is a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And I am really looking forward to working with Varun Dhawan and the team of Sharat Katariya and Maneesh Sharma.” In the film, Varun Dhawan essays the role of a tailor while Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of an embroiderer. Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is scheduled to hit the screens on September 28.

Also Read: Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma’s unusual transformation will leave you stunned

Also Read: Adorable! Anushka Sharma spends time with Virat Kohli after wrapping up the first schedule of Sui Dhaaga

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App