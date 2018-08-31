The Sui Dhaaga makers have finally unveiled the second poster of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer. The love saga will hit the theatres on September 28, this year. Helmed by Sharat Katariya, the movie is being bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The Sui Dhaaga makers have finally unveiled the second poster of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer. The love saga will hit the theatres on September 28, this year. Helmed by Sharat Katariya, the movie is being bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Anushka Sharma took to her official account to share the latest poster. Sui Dhaaga-Made In India will feature Anushka Sharma in total Indian avatar for the first time. Sui Dhaaga is the first movie of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan.

In the makers took to their official Instagram account to start the countdown of the movie release date. In post says, “In just 4 weeks, come to witness a story that’s ‘Mad in India’ #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia releases 28 September

@yrf | @AnushkaSharma | @Varun_dvn | @Sharatkatariya | #ManeeshSharma.”

