Only two days are left for Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga release and the Bollywood beauty has made sure to look gorgeous with every promotional event. This time too, she looks beautiful as ever in a white floral outfit.

Anushka Sharma has hardly left us unimpressed with her trendy and sartorial wardrobe choices. Every now and then, her unique fashion style has left her fans in awe of her beauty. Be it on airport or award functions, the gorgeous diva has always played her fashion game safely. Recently during the promotion of her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga, she donned a floral outfit in which she looks gorgeous as ever. Anushka has shared a photograph on her official Instagram handle. An excited Anushka mentioned in her caption that only three days are left for Sui Dhaaga release. In the photograph, posing with Varun Dhawan for the cameras, she has taken a fashion game to a level higher.

The actor, who has managed her appearances for the film promotions unarguably perfect, can be seen giving some major fashion goals. She wore a white floral printed dress. Her statement earrings, a ring and minimal makeup rounded her lookout. She preferred to keep her hair tied in a ponytail. Her white stilettoes aptly matched her outfit. With utmost grace and attitude, she, as usual, looks absolutely a charming beauty with Varun Dhawan.

In the photograph, Varun Dhawan also looks handsome like always. He wore a leather jacket, white tee and leather track pants with black sneaker and shades.

Also read: Anushka Sharma cheers as husband Virat Kohli receives Khel Ratna Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Coming back to Anushka Sharma, her comfortable yet chic style is an inspiration for many. From ruffled tops to baggy jeans, Anushka never fails to impress the fashion police.

Check out her some photos where she has kept her fashion game high especially during the Sui Dhaaga promotions:

Also Read: Anushka Sharma looks her ethnic best in this regal attire, see photos

On September 25, Anushka Sharma’s husband was honoured with Khel Ratna Award. Several photographs of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took social media by storm. Fans can’t stop gushing over these photos as they are smitten by the expressions of Anushka Sharma during the ceremony.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More