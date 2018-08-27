The first song from Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Sui Dhaaga titled Chaav Laaga has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. Chaav Laaga is a romantic track which is picturised on Mauji (Varun Dhawan) and Mamta (Anushka Sharma) and their struggle and how their love story starts brewing between their struggles for a better life.

The first song from Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Sui Dhaaga titled Chaav Laaga has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. Chaav Laaga is a romantic track which is picturised on Mauji (Varun Dhawan) and Mamta (Anushka Sharma) and their struggle and how their love story starts brewing between their struggles for a better life. The song Chaav Laaga is crooned by Papon and Ronkini Gupta and the music has been given by Anu Malik.

The lyrics of Chaav Laaga have been penned by Varun Grover and the song has received positive reviews from fans and is being loved by everyone. Chaav Laaga has created a lot of buzz on social media and has been trending on social media site Twitter ever since it was shared by the makers of Sui Dhaaga.

The simplicity catches your eye and wins you over… And stories from the heartland, generally, touch your heart… Here’s #ChaavLaaga from #SuiDhaaga… Stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma… Link: https://t.co/5FckI0a7dT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2018

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to social media site Twitter to share the wonderful and melodious track from the much-anticipated film. Sui Dhaaga will mark Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s first film together and is one of the most awaited films of this year.

The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on social media as it is something different from the usual Bollywood masala films. Sui Dhaaga has been helmed by Sharat Katariya and is being backed by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film has mostly been shot in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh and is slated to hit the silver screen on September 28 this year.

The song Chaav Laaga will melt your heart all thanks to all the simplicity in the song as well as the video. The lyrics will touch your heart and the soothing music is all you need to relax your mind.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More