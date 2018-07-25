The latest poster of Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga has been released by the makers of the film along with its release date. The much-awaited film will hit the silver screen on September 28 this year. The film is being helmed by Sharat Katariya and is being backed by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The latest poster of Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga has been released by the makers of the film along with its release date. The much-awaited film will hit the silver screen on September 28 this year. The film is being helmed by Sharat Katariya and is being backed by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film has mostly been shot in Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh and is slated to hit the silver screen on September 28 this year. Varun Dhawan will be playing the role of a tailor in the film while Anushka Sharma will be essaying the role of an embroiderer.

Sui Dhaaga-Made In India will feature Anushka Sharma in a de-glam avatar for the first time. Sui Dhaaga will also mark Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s first film together.

ममता और मौजी से मिलने के लिए तय्यार?… Yash Raj's #SuiDhaaga – Made In India to release on 28 Sept 2018… Varun plays the role of a tailor and Anushka plays an embroiderer… Directed by Sharat Kataria. pic.twitter.com/DkFfcQwqvg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2018

Varun Dhawan, who recently impressed us with his phenomenal acting skills in romantic drama October, will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Kalank. Anushka, on the other hand, was last seen in a special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju and will also be seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

This will be the first time when Anushka Sharma will be sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan in a film. This will be Anushka Sharma’s third collaboration with Yash Raj Films after Band Baaja Baaraat and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

It will be interesting to see the fresh pairing of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma for the first time on big screen. Sui Dhaaga is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film will finally hit the silver screen on September 28 2018. The posters of the film have already created a lot of curiosity among fans.

