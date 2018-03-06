Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have been investing their blood, sweat and tears for their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. Sharing the latest photo from the film sets, Yash Raj Films revealed that Varun cycled a bicycle for almost 10 hours in sweltering heat as Anushka rode pillion. According to latest reports, Varun also suffered an injury during a shot that required him to tumble down the stairs.

Every profession comes with its own challenges and acting is no exception. While fans are anticipating the much-awaited theatrical release of Sui Dhaaga: Made In India after watching Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s looks from the film, the duo are investing their blood, sweat and tears in delivering a cinematic experience. Yash Raj Films shared a behind a scene photo from the set on Tuesday and revealed that Varun cycled a bicycle for almost 10 hours in sweltering heat as Anushka rode a pillion.

“Mauji takes Mamta for a cycle ride! @anushkasharma rode pillion as @varundvn cycled for close to 10 hours in the sweltering heat at Chanderi. #SuiDhaaga,” the caption read. Talking about the sequence, a source revealed to a leading daily, “People in the heartland use bicycles to commute. Varun and Anushka shot for over 10 hours on it in Chanderi. It’s already summer there and the Sun was beating down on them. By the end of the day, both were quite exhausted.” The source further added that Varun had also injured himself during a shot that needed him to tumble down the stairs. While the filmmakers recommended using a body double for the shot, the actor insisted on performing the scene himself.

Helmed and written by Sharat Kataria, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. Talking about casting Anushka for the role, Maneesh had earlier told leading daily, “We wanted someone who could effortlessly transform herself into a character who is intelligent, strong and expressive even in her silence. Anushka brings in the authenticity and resilient spirit as a performer and a star. Today, moviegoers want to discover and love characters that they connect with. They want to identify themselves with the story and see how convincingly and truthfully actors translate it.”

In the film, Varun Dhawan essays the role of a tailor while Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of an embroiderer. Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is scheduled to hit the screens on September 28. Apart from Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma will also be seen in her upcoming film Zero while Varun Dhawan will be seen in his upcoming film October.

