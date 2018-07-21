October star Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Kalank starring Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The 31-year-old star took to his official social media account to share a selfie with Veere Di Wedding director Shashanka Ghosh.

October star Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Kalank starring Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The 31-year-old star took to his official social media account to share a selfie with Veere Di Wedding director Shashanka Ghosh. It seems like after Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar, Student of the Year star is all set to collaborate with Khoobsurat director Shashanka Ghosh. The star even wrote in his post, “Coming soon.” Well, we are as excited as his fans are to see his another superhit after Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Take a look at the image Sui Dhaaga actor shared on his official Instagram post.

