A day before the release of much-awaited, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma-starrer, Sui Dhaaga, the team is busy with their tight schedule and is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. With only hours left, both Varun and Anushka were seen promoting the film on a cycle!

Taking to embroidery, both the characters going against all odds set up their own textile manufacturing company called Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. The story is as simple as it’s hard-hitting. As per the trailer, which was released a few days back, it’s a story of modern-day struggle.

The film is all set to release tomorrow, but Varun and Anushka are still promoting the film. Varun can be seen riding the cycle at a press show.

