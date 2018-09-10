Sui Dhaaga song Khatar Patar: Khatar Patar, a melodious motivational track voiced by Papon and featuring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan from Sui Dhaga is out now and it is definitely something you should not miss. The song is the second song in the album after Chaav Laga. Just after the song released, it started trending on Youtube garnering a good attraction from the audience.

Khatar Patar is the new song released from the movie Sui Dhaaga. Starring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga has been making headlines since its first look was out, sometimes for its trolls, sometimes for its music. This time too, the song Khatar Patar from the movie Sui Dhaaga is already creating a buzz and is trending on YouTube. The song is of the motivational genre and is voiced by the most loved singer Papon. Hit machine for Bollywood songs, Papon has sung the song so beautifully that the fans are listening to it on repeat.

In the film, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan essay the role of two ambitious villagers, who are fighting their destiny to fulfill their aspirations. While Anushka is playing the role of an embroiderer, Varun plays the role of a tailor in Sui Dhaaga. The outstanding chemistry between the duo is increasing the drama in the movie and making it even more exciting to watch.

The melodious song has its own elements of fun and charm that is complemented by the pleasing and refreshing music in the background. In the song, Varun appears as a small town man with big dreams who is struggling to fulfil all of them. The video has a very relatable approach to the lyrics of the song and is connecting the two dots. The song also frames Varun’s character Mauji and his wife, played by Anushka in a romantic and shy relationship, which makes the song even more attractive. The song reflects how Mauji and Mamta become business partners from being just life partners.

This soothing track is composed by Anu Malik and the lyrics are penned by Sunil Grover. A soft blend of two genres- motivational and romantic is what makes this song a must-listen!

