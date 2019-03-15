Thriller drama Badla has completed one week at the box office and in a span of just a few days has crossed Vidya Ballan's Kahaani at the box office. Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Panu in lead roles is doing very well at the box office and has earned Rs 38 crores.

The recently released Badla has hooked the nation with it’s intriguing and thrilling content. The Sujoy Ghosh’s murder mystery starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu leaves the audience on the edge of the seat. Like Kahani shocked everyone with its brilliant thriller climax, Badla too offers a story full of twists and turns.

Since Badla completes week 1 at the box office, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial has surpassed the collections of his last outing Kahaani by raking in 38 Cr at the box office. Kahaani had garnered 23.79 Cr in its first week. Globally, the film has collected USD 2.45 million (few territories yet to report) in its first week.

Post engaging the audience in the lucrative run of Kahani, Badla has been minting moolah at the box office presenting equally captivating if not more murder mystery. The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu’s character Naina who is stuck in a murder scandal.

Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink.

Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

BADLA is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theaters.

