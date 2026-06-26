Sukesh Chandrasekhar Writes Fresh Letter To Jacqueline Fernandez, Praises Welcome To The Jungle, Warns Her Bodyguard

Sukesh Chandrasekhar Letter To Jacqueline Fernandez: The jailed conam Sukesh Chandrasekhar, is back at his old tricks once again. The notorious Sukesh has written yet another letter to Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez. His latest letter from Mandoli Jail has congratulated Jacqueline for her upcoming movie “Welcome to the Jungle,” complimented her and even sent a threat to her security guard over an incident that happened during a public appearance recently.

In his latest letter to Jacqueline, Sukesh referred to her as “my bomma” and “Queen Jackie” and said he had seen her teaser and song of “Welcome to the Jungle” and was impressed by her looks.

“Baby, you are looking super cute. I saw the Welcome to the Jungle teasers and the songs. You are so damn cute. You never stop stealing hearts. You are the cutest, most beautiful and most amazing woman living,” he wrote.

The letter also included a personal note in which Sukesh expressed his affection for Jacqueline, saying he thinks about her every second and adding that they would “always be together.”

Sukesh Chandrasekhar Writes Fresh Letter To Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrasekhar Writes Fresh Letter To Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh’s Warning to Jacqueline Fernandez’s Bodyguard

In addition to complimenting the actor, Sukesh had another message for Jackie’s bodyguard, addressing him as “bodyguard uncle.”

The statements seem to allude to a story that had come up in connection with an event in Mumbai, where, apparently, her security team had dragged Jackie either by her arm or collar to lead her through the crowd.

According to Sukesh, the bodyguard had gone too far in the guise of security measures, and he needed to apologize for his behavior.

“What you have done is not security but something else. Better realise what you have done and apologise, or else history could repeat itself.”

In another part of the letter, Sukesh made a controversial comparison, saying that in ancient times, a king would have punished a guard for touching a queen without her consent.

Jacqueline Yet to Respond

There has been no reaction from the actress regarding the recent letter written by Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In the past few years, the actress has maintained distance from the businessman who has been in jail and has been in some legal tangles related to the extortion case worth ₹200 crore against Sukesh.

However, despite all these, Sukesh has continued to write open letters to Jacqueline, especially on special days in the actress’ life.

On the other hand, Jacqueline is very occupied with her recent movie Welcome to the Jungle, which is the most recent addition in the series of highly popular Welcome films. This movie has a stellar cast that includes actors like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and many more.

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