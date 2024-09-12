Suki Waterhouse Reflects On Parenting And Her New Album At The 2024 VMAs

On the red carpet of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, she said, "It's just the greatest thing to go home every day and look into her little eyes," adding, "I'm just absolutely obsessed with her. She's turning over, sitting up, trying to crawl, doing all the things."

Singer-songwriter and actor Suki Waterhouse talked about parenthood and bonding with her baby girl. She welcomed her first child with her fiance Robert Pattinson earlier this year, US-based entertainment portal E! Online.

On the red carpet of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, she said, “It’s just the greatest thing to go home every day and look into her little eyes,” adding, “I’m just absolutely obsessed with her. She’s turning over, sitting up, trying to crawl, doing all the things.”

Suki, whose second studio album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin will be released on September 13, will be joined by Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Cyndi Lauper, Halle Bailey, and others to present honours at the VMAs.

Suki has nothing but admiration for her famous BFF after performing at Taylor’s sold-out Eras Tour event on August 17.

“She’s just always been so supportive and such a great friend,” Suki said. “It was an insane thing to be part of that history-making tour.”

The singer is no stranger to the stage; just weeks after giving birth, she performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where she opened up about the sex of the baby.

“I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down,” she told the audience, which included Pattinson and their little one. “I love amazing ladies and

I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life,” reported E! Online.

The event was held live from Long Island’s UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11.

The performance lineup for the VMAs included major names such as Anitta (featuring Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, and Tiago PZK), Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Karol G, Lenny Kravitz, Blackpink’s Lisa, LL Cool J, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Video Vanguard recipient Katy Perry. Megan Thee Stallion hosted the event.

Presenters at this year’s awards included a diverse array of celebrities such as Addison Rae, Alessandra Ambrosio, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Cyndi Lauper, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Flavor Flav, French Montana, Halle Bailey, Lil Nas X, Miranda Lambert, Naomi Scott, Paris Hilton, Suki Waterhouse, Thalia, and Tinashe.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ | Israeli Air Force Targets And Kills Two Terrorists In Southern Syria | NewsX