Suman Rao from Rajasthan has crowned as the winner of Femina Miss India 2019. The 56th edition of the Femina Miss India took place today at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai. The prestigious event has been hosted by Bollywood producer and director Karan Johar, popular TV host Manish Paul and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar. The Femina Miss India 2019 has been crowned by the former Miss India 2018, Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu, who won the crown last year.30 beautiful girl contested for the Femina Miss India 2019.

The judges for the Femina Miss India 2019 are Dia Mirza, who was crowned Miss Asia Pacific in 2000, Neha Dhupia who won Miss India Universe in 2002, Vanessa Ponce, who was Miss World in 2018 and fashion designers Shane Peacock and Falguni Peacock.

Miss Femina 2019, which was one of the most highly anticipated events of the year, has seen some enthralling performance by Bollywood superstars like Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, Vicky Kausal.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif had performed on the popular song ‘Swag Se Swagat’.The winner of the Miss Femina 2019 will represent India in the Miss world 2019 event. The new sensation of Bollywood Nora Fatehi performed at Femina Miss India 2019.

Here are the full list of the contestants of the Femina Miss India 2019

1. Shaasthra Shetty (Goa)

2. Jayanti Reang (Tripura)

3. Marina Kiho (Nagaland)

4. Sang Doma Tarang (Sikkim)

5. Mansi Taxak (Gujarat)

6. Harnaaz Kaur (Punjab)

7. Chitrapriya Singh (Jharkhand)

8. Sushmita Roy (West Bengal)

9. Siddhi Gupta (Uttarakhand)

10. Sonal Sharma (Haryana)

11. Roshni Dada (Arunachal Pradesh)

12. Urmila Shagolsem (Manipur)

13. Jyotishmita Baruah (Assam)

14. Nikita Tanwani (Andhra Pradesh)

15. Aashna Bisht (Karnataka)

16. Suman Rao (Rajasthan)

17. Garima Yadav (Madhya Pradesh)

18. Lakshmi Menon (Kerala)

19. Shreya Shanker (Bihar)

20. Rubeiya SK (Tamil Nadu)

21.Garima Verma(Himachal Pradesh)

22. Vaishnavi Andhale(Maharashtra)

23.Mansi Sehgal (Delhi)

24.Shivani Jadhav (Chhattisgarh)

25.Sheetal Sahu (Odisha)

26.Sangeeta Das (Meghalaya)

27.Megha Kaul (Jammu and Kashmir)

28.Shinata Chauhan (Uttar Pradesh)

29.Sanjana Vij (Telangana)

30.Lalnunthari Rualhleng (Mizoram)

