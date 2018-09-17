Known for his popular role in Permanent Roommates Sumeet Vyas, the actor has taken a wedding vows with his long-term girlfriend Ekta Kaul in a private ceremony. Sumeet has even shared a photograph to share his happiness. Several other photographs are doing the rounds on the internet.

Popularly known for his role in ‘Permanent Roommates’, actor Sumeet Vyas finally took a big leap in his relationship with his long-time girlfriend Ekta Kaul. After tying the knot with the love of his life, the actor took to his official Instagram account to share his happiness. In the caption, he wrote that he couldn’t be happier.

In the photograph, the newly-weds can be seen laughing with each other. Looking extremely beautiful in her wedding attire, Ekta Kaul donned a Mehroon coloured lehenga while Sumeet wore an off-white coloured sherwani.

Earlier, in an interview to a leading daily, Sumeet talked about his relationship with Ekta. He said that they met six years ago during the shoot for a pilot of a television show that never took off. Adding more it, he said that he met her again on a show that he was hosting and she was a contestant. They kept in touch all the while. After a few months, he called her for a play as he wanted to impress her. Talking about what his family thinks of Ekta, Sumeet said that his family really adores Ekta. When they met her folks in Jammu, they were floored by their love and hospitality.

On being asked about how Sumeet proposed to Ekta, Veere di Wedding actor Sumeet revealed that Ekta is a beautiful person. He decided to pop the question a few days ago and slipped a ring on her finger before Ekta could change her mind. He is glad she loved it and accepted his proposal. Unfortunately, he got the size of the ring wrong that can be expected from a guy like him.

Along with the photo shared by Sumeet, several other photos and videos are surfacing on social media from their wedding. Take a look:

