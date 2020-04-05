Sumeet Vyas, wife Ekta Kaul have revealed that they are expecting their first child next month. Ekta Kaul has also confirmed the same on social media with an adorable photo.

It’s a good news from Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul. Actor Sumeet Vyas and his Ekta Kaul have revealed that they are expecting their first child together next month and have already thought of the name. On April 5, Ekta treated everyone with an adorable photo of her and Sumeet in which the couple can be seen posing with Ekta’s baby bump.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Ekta said that she is proud to announce her and Sumeet’s new project, i.e Jr. Kaul Vyas. She added that project has been created, directed and produced by them. Soon after Ekta shared the post, the comment section got flooded with congratulatory wishes from not just their fans but also celebrities like Rashami Desai, Sapna Pabbi and Charu Asopa.

In an interview with a news portal, Sumeet and Ekta revealed that they are taking extra precautions due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Ekta said that she is not stepping out of the house or letting anyone visit them. It would have been easier for them to get help if there was no coronavirus outbreak. However, Sumeet is looking after her really well and has been home during her last month of pregnancy.

Ekta Kaul also revealed that the policemen have been really kind and have allowed her to go for regular medical checkups without asking any questions. She added that hopefully things would be fine soon. Meanwhile, Sumeet Vyas shared that he is excited as well as nervous. He hopes that things settle down before the baby happily unsettles their lives.

