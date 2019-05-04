Sumit Saini wins Voice of India Season 3 Finale winner, social media reaction: The grand finale of the singing reality TV show The Voice season 3 was held today, May 4, 2019. Haryana's Sumit Saini won the prestigious title along with Rs 25 lakh. He came out to be the winner after beating Adnan Ahmad.

Sumit Saini wins Voice of India Season 3 Finale winner, social media reaction: The grand finale of the singing reality TV show The Voice season 3 was held today, May 4, 2019. Haryana’s Sumit Saini won the prestigious title along with Rs 25 lakh. He came out to be the winner after beating Adnan Ahmad. The grand finale of the show was telecasted on Star Plus from 8 pm onwards. The others in the race to win the title were Hargun Kaur, Adnan Ahmad, and Simran Chaudhary.

Updating…

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App