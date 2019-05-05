Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have started shooting for Malang in Mauritius. To tease the fans, Aditya shared a uber-hot shirtless photo while Disha shared a monokini-clad photo on their Instagram account. Helmed by Mohit Suri, Malang is slated to hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have to be one of the hottest pairing in Bollywood in recent times. As the duo comes together for their Mohit Suri’s upcoming film Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, the excitement is undoubtedly on an all time high. After completing the Goa schedule, Aditya and Disha have head to Mauritius for the next schedule and the photos are worth a look.

To tease his female fans, Aditya Roy Kapur shared a shirtless photo on his Instagram account. In the photo, the oh-so-hot actor can be seen sunbathing in middle of the ocean sitting on a motor boat. Ripped bare-chested body, pumped up arms and rugged look, Aditya is nailing the summer look and making the ladies swoon over his greek god avatar.

Along with the female attention and fan comments, Aditya Roy Kapur’s photo has also elicited interesting comments from Bollywood celebrities making the comment section worth a sight.

Take a look at how Bollywood is reacting to Aditya’s drool-worthy photo:

Meanwhile, Disha Patani also joined the bandwagon and shared a monokini-clad photo on her Instagram story. Sitting by the corner of the motorboat, Disha looks mesmerising in a black monokini. Her curvaceous body and sun kissed skin is making millions go weak in the knees. While the photo has been deleted from Disha’s Instagram stories, it is going viral on social media. With this, Disha also shared a photo with Aditya in which they can be seen standing on a deck. The photos are surely making us excited to see the amazing pair on the big screen. Malang is slated to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in the film Kalank co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The film failed to work its magic at the box office. Post this, he will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2. On the other hand, Disha Patani will also be seen in the one of the most anticipated films of the year- Bharat co-starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Tabu. The film will release on Eid 2019, i.e June 5.

