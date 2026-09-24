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Home > Entertainment News > Sumona Chakravarti Spends 2 Hours At A Funeral, One Deep Question About Life Leaves Her Thinking — What Did She Write?

Sumona Chakravarti Spends 2 Hours At A Funeral, One Deep Question About Life Leaves Her Thinking — What Did She Write?

Sumona Chakravarti reflected on life and death after spending nearly two hours at a funeral, asking what people are doing with the chapters of life before the final one.

Sumona Chakravarti, Image Credits- Instagram
Sumona Chakravarti, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 13:51 IST

Actress Sumona Chakravarti has shared a deeply personal reflection on life and death after attending a funeral, saying the experience left her thinking about how people spend the time before reaching the final chapter of their lives.

The The Kapil Sharma Show fame actress took to Instagram to share her thoughts after attending a funeral the previous day. She said that, unlike her usual experience of being occupied with rituals and responsibilities, she simply stood there and observed everything.

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Sumona Chakravarti Spends Two Hours Watching The Final Rituals



Recalling the experience, Sumona said she spent nearly two hours watching the final rituals and observing the fire, smoke and sky around her. She described it as watching “the last chapter of a life” and said the experience made her think about the fact that death is a chapter every person will eventually reach.

The question that stayed with her was what people are doing with all the chapters that come before it. Sumona wrote that the experience made her reflect on how quickly life can change and urged people to actually live rather than constantly postpone things.

What Did Sumona Chakravarti Write About Life And Death?

In her post, Sumona wrote, “Life is fucking short. You may not even wake up tomorrow. Or you may lose someone you love to death. Birth & death = Life. Live it.” She also shared a video by the sea carrying a message about enjoying experiences rather than measuring life only through material achievements.

The message encouraged people to take the trip, eat the meal and spend time in the sun, adding that being the richest or the thinnest person in a cemetery ultimately has no meaning.

Sumona Chakravarti’s Reflection On The Chapters Before Death

The central thought in Sumona’s post was not simply about death, but about what happens before it. After watching the final rituals for almost two hours, she questioned how people choose to spend the earlier chapters of their lives. Her reflection suggested that the awareness of mortality can also become a reminder to make time for experiences, relationships and things people repeatedly postpone.

The post comes months after Sumona had spoken publicly about a difficult period in her life and her recovery journey. In July, she revealed that she had undergone surgery for endometriosis and said the experience had changed her perspective on life.

For Sumona, the funeral appears to have prompted another moment of reflection — this time around the limited time people have before reaching the final chapter.

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Sumona Chakravarti Spends 2 Hours At A Funeral, One Deep Question About Life Leaves Her Thinking — What Did She Write?

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Sumona Chakravarti Spends 2 Hours At A Funeral, One Deep Question About Life Leaves Her Thinking — What Did She Write?

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Sumona Chakravarti Spends 2 Hours At A Funeral, One Deep Question About Life Leaves Her Thinking — What Did She Write?

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Sumona Chakravarti Spends 2 Hours At A Funeral, One Deep Question About Life Leaves Her Thinking — What Did She Write?
Sumona Chakravarti Spends 2 Hours At A Funeral, One Deep Question About Life Leaves Her Thinking — What Did She Write?
Sumona Chakravarti Spends 2 Hours At A Funeral, One Deep Question About Life Leaves Her Thinking — What Did She Write?
Sumona Chakravarti Spends 2 Hours At A Funeral, One Deep Question About Life Leaves Her Thinking — What Did She Write?
Sumona Chakravarti Spends 2 Hours At A Funeral, One Deep Question About Life Leaves Her Thinking — What Did She Write?

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