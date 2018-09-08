Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan has taken the internet by storm with her latest Instagram post. Donning a peach coloured dress with a brown over long coat, the gorgeous diva is nailing her look. It has not been long since the actor shared the photo via her Instagram handle.

Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan has taken the internet by storm with her latest Instagram post. Donning a peach coloured dress with a brown over long coat, the gorgeous diva is nailing her look. It has not been long since the actor shared the photo via her Instagram handle. The picture has garnered over 45,956 likes while the comment section is pouring in with the compliments for the diva. After winning Bigg Boss, Gauahar became a household name. Gauahar is also known for her splendid dance moves and has been a part of few famous item numbers.

Besides this, the actor recently grabbed a lot of headlines over her rumoured relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis. Several times, Melvin was seen sharing some photos and videos with Gauahar with lovely headlines. Let’s keep that aside and keep a look at this magnificent picture.

Don’t you think it is too hard to take our eyes off the beauty? Gauahar has created her niche in the Bollywood industry after showcasing her skills with several movies, TV and reality shows. The actor has over 2 million followers on Instagram and every time she posts her photo on social media, it creates a buzz online. Here are some other striking photos from her Instagram account:

