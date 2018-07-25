Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi has been winning hearts with her latest Instagram post. The television diva, who has a massive fan following on social media and keeps entertaining her fans by sharing her adorable and stunning photos on her Twitter handle as well as her Instagram account recently, shared a sun-kissed photo on her Instagram account which has taken social media by storm

She is not only one of the most famous telly actors but has also become a social media sensation

Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi has been winning hearts with her latest Instagram post. The television diva, who has a massive fan following on social media and keeps entertaining her fans by sharing her adorable and stunning photos on her Twitter handle as well as her Instagram account recently, shared a sun-kissed photo on her Instagram account which has taken social media by storm. The television queen along with her stunning photo wrote that since the future is too bright, we should wear cool shades and enjoy the bright and happy future.

Dressed in all-black attire along with a classy pair of glares, Divyanka’s million doller smile is what has been winning millions of hearts. Divyanka Tripathi is now a household name and is best known as Ishita Bhalla from popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein by Ekta Kapoor. The show has been airing for the past 5 years and still tops the TRP chart.

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jul 23, 2018 at 4:49am PDT

Thankful.Grateful.Feeling loved.🙏 A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jul 14, 2018 at 5:27am PDT

Divyanka Tripathi, who is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya, keeps treating her fans with amazing and adorable photos which go viral on social media in no time.

Divyanka has a massive fan following on social media and has more than 8 million followers. May it be her travel photos or her photos with her hubby or family, Divyanka manages to grab all eyeballs with her gorgeous photos.

Divyanka Tripathi shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s popular television serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and has been ruling the television industry since then. Her charm is unbeatable and fans always want more of her photos and videos. Divyanka is very active on social media and likes giving all updates about the developments in her life.

