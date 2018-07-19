Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, who has returned to Mumbai after two months of a crazy vacation with parents Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in London, is once again grabbing all headlines. The little cupcake was recently spotted with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan while he was returning home after a day out and the photo has taken social media by storm.

Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, who has returned to Mumbai after two months of a crazy vacation with parents Kareena and Saif Ali Khan in London, is once again grabbing all headlines. The little cupcake was recently spotted with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan while he was returning home after a day out and the photo has taken social media by storm. Taimur is looking like a million bucks in the photo where Kareena is holding the little nawab in her hands.

Dressed in a denim blue romper, sun-kissed Taimur looks like an adorable cheesecake. Veere Di Wedding star Kareena kept it casual in a black tee and lowers. Complementing her look was a pair of black glares. Taimuir has with time become a social media sensation and his pictures and videos which are shared by his fan pages go viral on social media in no time.

Recently, the little baby boy was spotted with his daddy Saif Ali Khan on an outing and the photo was all over the Internet. Taimur is one of the most adored and loved celebrity kids in the country. According to his father Saif, Taimur is loved by the entire nation as he has a different vibe.

His grandmother Sharmila Tagore in a recent interview said that Taimur is more popular than her. Taimur Ali Khan is almost two years old and has already become a social media sensation.

Taimur Ali Khan loves playing outdoor, loves nature and likes watching the moon, revealed his father Saif Ali Khan. He grabs all media attention wherever he goes.

Pictures from his vacation in London have been breaking the Internet till date and now that he is back, we will get to see more of the little munchkin. His latest photo with mommy Kareena has become the talk of the town.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More