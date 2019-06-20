Sunaina Roshan accuses Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan of physical assault, says father slapped her for loving a Muslim guy: In another shocking revelation, Sunaina Khan, sister of Hrithik Roshan accused father and brother, Rakesh and Hrithik of physical assault and claimed her father slapped her for loving a Muslim guy.

Sunaina Roshan accuses Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan of physical assault, says father slapped her for loving a Muslim guy: One of the most talked-about about controversies of the year featuring Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan doesn’t seem to meet its end anytime soon. In the past couple of days, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan has given a new direction to the story and the things are more complicated now. A day after coming out in support of Kangana and claiming that she was tired of living in hell, Sunaina has now something more controversial to reveal. In an interview to an entertainment portal recently, Sunaina alleged that her father, Rakesh Roshan, barred her from meeting her boyfriend, a journalist called Ruhail Amin, and slapped her when he found out about her relationship.

She claimed that he kept calling her boyfriend a ‘terrorist’ as he was a Muslim. She added, besides her father’s restrictions, she continued staying in a relationship with the guy because if he was a terrorist, he would have never gone scot-free and work in media. She revealed that she met Ruhail on Facebook and did not save his contact as she did not want her family to know about the relationship.

And living in hell continues ….gosh I’m tired — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

I support Kangana all through — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

When asked about getting married to Amin, Sunaina replied saying that she was not sure about the wedding but she wants to be with Ruhail ad wants her family to accept her. She added that just because he was Muslim, the family just could not accept him.

Meanwhile, Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel also targetted Roshans and accused them of physically assaulting Sunaina. She claimed that Sunaina was constantly calling Kangana for help that made the actor block her contact.

