Sunanda Sharma is among the hottest and talented singers of the Punjabi industry. The hottie came into limelight with her song Patake and conquered the heart of her fans with her beats. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her updates. Recently the singer is looking ravishing in a red suit, have a look

Punjabi singer and actor Sunanda Sharma leaves no chance of updating her fans with her hot and sexy photos. The hottie did her debut with the song Billi Ankh and is counted amongst the most sorted and famous singers of the Punjabi musical world. Sunanda is also called Powerhouse of Punjabi world as she has spread her beats in the industry so well and has rewarded the industry with top hit bhangra numbers. The hardworking diva has not just limited herself to Punjabi songs but has also spread her hands in Bollywood by singing the song Tere Naal Nachna with rapper king Badshah. Not only this, the famous title Poster Lagwa Do from the upcoming movie Luka Chuppi is also sung by Sunanda with Musical legend Mika Singh.

Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent picture in a red traditional suit. She is looking alluring in a full Punjabi gotta suit and is posing with utmost grace and glamour. With a slight blush on and dark lipstick, the actor kills the Internet with her looks.

The Internet sensation has about 3.6 million followers on Instagram and regularly updates herself on social media. Few days back she has also uploaded her birthday video on Instagram in which she was looking super excited. Some of the hit songs of Sunanda are Jaani Tera Naa, Patake, Koke, Morni, Nawabzaade, Yaariyan and many more.

