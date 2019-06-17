During the shooting of his next movie Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan suffered a severe facial injury, read all the details inside.

Sundeep Kishan, Naga Shaurya and Sharwanand, the Telugu film actors got injured during the shoot of their next movies. The very fresh incident is that of Sundeep Kishan, who got a face injury during the shot of his movie Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL. Soon after the spread of news, the good wishes messages from the fans started inflowing. The actor, keeping his courtesy mentioned that the stunt man got, more severely injured than him during the shoot.

Later the actor left a lovely message on his Twitter account saying he is now used to such stuff. The accident took place because a metal piece got stuck under his left eye. He even wished the stunt man speedy recovery saying that the latter got more severely injured than him.

Kishan also asked the media not to blame the choreographer as he himself chose to do the stunt despite knowing the risk involved. He even asked his fans to relax as he is much better now.

Hey guys..it was an unfortunate accident in a glass blast sequence..

A metal particle was stuck in my face right under my left eye & there was a lot of blood so ppl panicked..used to such stuff now & am ok..

The stuntman sustained a much deeper cut,wishing him a speedy recovery🙏🏽 — #NVNN 12th July (@sundeepkishan) June 15, 2019

Been reading a lot of articles that were blaming the Action Choreographer for the injury..request the media to not do so as it was not his fault 🙏🏽

It was a risky shot, I was aware of it & chose to be a part of it..

I m much better now and will start promotions for #NVNN soon..❤️ — #NVNN 12th July (@sundeepkishan) June 16, 2019

Sharwanand injured his shoulder in Thailand during his skydiving classes for his next movie, which is a remake of Tamil movie “96”. The movie remains untitled now.

According to the reports, Naga Shaurya will undergo a minor surgery at Hyderabad’s Sunshine Hospital on Monday. He fractured a bone or two of his leg during the shooting of his upcoming film. The movie is untitled now.

All the fans wished their favourite actors a speedy recovery and are very excited about the release of their next movies.

