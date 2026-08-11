Suniel Shetty Birthday: From His Father’s Struggles, Business Empire To Underworld Threats, 5 Facts You Didn’t Know About The Actor

Suniel Shetty has created a career which goes well beyond the image of an action hero in Bollywood. While he has acted in movies like Mohra, Border, and Hera Pheri among others, he is also a successful businessman and entrepreneur. Referred to by fans as “Anna,” Suniel has talked about the importance of discipline, family, and hard work many times. Here are five lesser-known stories from the life and career of the actor on his birthday.

Suniel Shetty Bought The Buildings Where His Father Once Worked

Hard work philosophy for Suniel Shetty is based on his experiences with his father Veerapa Shetty. Apparently, the man came to Mumbai when he was just a boy and started working in a South Indian restaurant where his job was to clear tables.

With time he managed to climb up the ladder and succeeded on his own. Suniel Shetty has often recounted his admiration for what his father did and the lessons that he learnt from him. It is quite interesting that at some point in time, Suniel bought three buildings in Mumbai where his father used to work.

Suniel Shetty Faced Underworld Threats In The 1990s

This was a turbulent time for Bollywood when various actors and filmmakers were threatened and blackmailed by the underworld elements of Mumbai. It is said that Suniel Shetty was amongst those actors who would not have been cowed down by such incidents. Once, when a gangster had threatened to attack his father, he chose to face the situation instead of paying the money to protect himself from the threats.

His courage and fearlessness, which came to be an integral part of him while acting in his action movies, was not restricted to the movies alone.

Suniel Shetty Once Dreamed Of Representing India In Sports

Prior to being an established action hero in Bollywood, one of the dreams of Suniel Shetty was to play sports professionally for India. His love for fitness and martial arts became his professional calling and he mastered kickboxing and even got a black belt, which helped him build his credentials as an action actor. His interest in sports did not stop here; he even became a part of the Celebrity Cricket League and captain of the Mumbai Heroes team.

Suniel Shetty Helped In The Rescue Of 128 Trafficking Victims

Suniel Shetty has also been known to be involved in humanitarian activities behind the scenes. For instance, in 2008, he allegedly participated in an operation where 128 Nepalese women, who were subjected to human trafficking in Mumbai, were rescued.

He was apparently involved in organizing and funding their trip back to Nepal. This incident brought into focus a different aspect of Suniel Shetty that gets much less recognition compared to his acting and business career.

Why Did Suniel Shetty Change His Name From Sunil To Suniel?

The actor was originally named Sunil Shetty, but he decided to change the spelling of his name to “Suniel” before entering the film industry. It is said that he had done this on numerological grounds. The actor debuted in Bollywood in the movie titled “Balwaan” in 1992 and then established himself as one of the top action heroes in the 90s.

Shetty diversified into business areas like restaurants, hospitality, lifestyle and entertainment. Through companies like Popcorn Entertainment and others, he started creating a profile as an entrepreneur.

Suniel Shetty’s Journey Beyond Bollywood

Over time, the career of Suniel Shetty has gone through many changes. While he was known initially as an action hero, he had eventually done films of other genres like comedy, drama, and character-based films. He has been a product of his own family life and business ventures too. Having seen his father start from scratch and having created his own enterprises, Shetty has always stressed the need for discipline and perseverance.

On the occasion of his birthday, these tales reveal a different side of the actor who is better known as “Anna.”

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