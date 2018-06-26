Fans of Sunil Grover aka Mashoor Gulati, one of India's greatest and finest stand-up comedian and actor featured in Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum and took the audience, fans to a laughter ride. Salman Khan was also joined by singing sensation Neha Kakkar, who will co-judge India Idol season 10 which is yet to start.

Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulati fans rejoiced after watching their favourite stand-up comedian sharing the screen space with Bollywood’s Sultan Salman Khan on his popular reality show Dus Ka Dum on Tuesday night. Sunil Grover was previously part of India’s one of the most talented comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s show Comedy Nights with Kapil, had parted ways after both celebrities had an offscreen fight. Sunil Grover had left the show after he had a fight with Kapil Sharma which affected show’s popularity. Ever since that, Sunil Grover’s fans have been missing him on their TV sets. However, the comedian in his most loved avatar as Dr Mashoor Gulati gave a laughter doze to his fans on Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum.

Apart from Mashoor Gulati, Salman Khan was also joined by singing sensation and co-judge at yet to start India Idol season 10 Neha Kakkar. Following Mashoor Gulati’s appearance in Salman’s Dus Ka Dum, the show also became one of the top trends of the day on Twitter.

Reports say that during the show, Salman Khan and Mashoor Gulati took the audience to a laughter roller-coaster, and for which Mashoor Gulati’s fans have been waiting for a very long time. Some industry insiders also say that both Salman Khan and Mashoor Gulati sung their version if Chand Chupa Badal Mein, from Salman’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Mashoor Gulati, did an act where he mimicked Bollywood superstar Dharmendra.

Also Read: Fanney Khan teaser: Tweeple are all praises for the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Anil Kapoor film

Sunil Grover in his Dr Mashoor Gulati’s avatar at Comedy Night in Kapil rose to one of the biggest stand-up comedians in India. His character as Dr Mashoor Gulati was loved by the billions of fans across the world and was one of the main USP of Kapil’s show. In fact, Dr Mashoor Gulati was one of the reasons why Kapil Sharma’s show became so popular.

However, after Sunil and Kapil had a fight following which show’s popularity suffered a massive loss as Sunil had left the show, and this was missed by a lot of Mashoor Gulati’s fans. Though Sunil Grover in his Mashoor Gulati character has given a couple of appearances in award functions and other shows, fans have always been eager to watch him.

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan looks like a million bucks at Karisma Kapoor’s birthday picnic

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More