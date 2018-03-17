"Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal," said Sunil Grover to his fan who wanted the two comedy stars to come together again for a show. Infact he even mentioned that he still has the same phone number.

The year 2017 was surely a difficult year for Kapil Sharma. The dispute between the Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover was one of the reasons that the show went off air. But ever since then the fans are waiting to see them working together. Now that Kapil’s new show is all set to go on air, it has given hope to the fans that the TV series Family Time With Kapil Sharma might bring them together.

But that hope went down the lane when Sunil Grover replied to his fan’s tweet, Guthi fame actor wrote, “Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon.” The actor revealed that he didn’t receive any call from Kapil’s new show and he has already signed a new project.

Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon🙏 https://t.co/t6n04SxtMK — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 16, 2018

Things got ugly when Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover fought on the flight while returning from Australia after performing for a live event. “I think Sunil got more angry after seeing himself in news. Because he was not so angry (when the incident happened). I have said enough from my side, and now I don’t feel like talking about it. It happens between friends but can’t hold a grudge forever. Then I will also start feeling that ‘mein galat nahi hun,” said the comedy master in a recent interview with a news agency.

