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Home > Entertainment News > Sunil Grover Sleeps On Ganga Ghat, Viral Video Wins Hearts Across Internet

Sunil Grover Sleeps On Ganga Ghat, Viral Video Wins Hearts Across Internet

Sunil Grover has once again won over the internet, but this time it is not by his sense of humour, he has done so through sheer simplicity. Sunil Grover, the actor-comedian, recently uploaded a video on Instagram in which he is seen lying down on the road near the Ganga ghat.

Sunil Grover Sleeping on Ganga Ghat, Image Credits- Instagram/@whosunilgrover
Sunil Grover Sleeping on Ganga Ghat, Image Credits- Instagram/@whosunilgrover

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 13:44 IST

Sunil Grover has once again won over the internet, but this time it is not by his sense of humour, he has done so through sheer simplicity. Sunil Grover, the actor-comedian, recently uploaded a video on Instagram in which he is seen lying down on the road near the Ganga ghat.

Sunil Grover Viral Clip



The video shows Sunil lying on the open pavement in company of other devotees amidst the peaceful surroundings of the riverside. As the video plays, one can hear the devotional song Jai Kaal Mahakal in the backdrop. The caption of the post was “Taare Zameen Par” (Stars on Earth).

Although it is not certain where this footage was shot—whether it was at Rishikesh or Haridwar it is clear that this video has created a sensation. More than 3 million people have viewed the video, and there are many likes as well.

Why Fans Are Loving It

The internet is showering praises upon the actor for his down-to-earth demeanor. Amidst all the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, his followers feel refreshed with his humility:

People are terming him “Kamaal ka insaan” (amazing human) for choosing to live life in a humble way instead of remaining luxurious.

This is not the first time when Sunil has shown his down-to-earth side through social media. His previous viral videos including that one where he is washing clothes from a roadside hand pump, and another one where he is preparing rotis on chulha have already made him an artiste known for being connected with his roots.

Many people on the internet have termed the video “inspiring and spiritual.”

A Legacy of Laughter and Versatility

Sunil Grover’s transformation from a college-going kid picked up by the late satirical genius Jaspal Bhatti to a man of repute is a classic example of versatility. He shot to fame because of his gut-wrenching character of Gutthi in “Comedy Nights With Kapil” and later went on to play characters like Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi in “The Kapil Sharma Show.”

However, apart from being an amazing comedian, Sunil Grover has also shown his versatility through his serious and supportive roles in films. He has acted in movies like The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Ghajini (2008), Gabbar Is Back (2015), and the mega-hit film, Jawan (2023). He has performed exceptionally in web series too, his exceptional portrayal of complex characters in Tandav (2021) and Sunflower (2021-24) is testimony to that.

What’s Next?

The star is just as busy as before. His fans are looking forward to seeing him star in the action adventure thriller movie “Vvan – Force of the Forrest” as well as the Punjabi movie “Carry On Jattiye.” No matter whether he dons a wig for fun or gets down to acting in a cinematic movie, Sunil continues to show everyone how his real strength lies in connecting with his character as well as his audience.

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Sunil Grover Sleeps On Ganga Ghat, Viral Video Wins Hearts Across Internet
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Sunil Grover Sleeps On Ganga Ghat, Viral Video Wins Hearts Across Internet
Sunil Grover Sleeps On Ganga Ghat, Viral Video Wins Hearts Across Internet
Sunil Grover Sleeps On Ganga Ghat, Viral Video Wins Hearts Across Internet
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